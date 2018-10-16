FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 16, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Euro zone unadjusted trade surplus shrinks in August

3 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world, unadjusted for seasonal swings,
shrank in August to 11.7 billion euros ($13.6 billion)from 15.3 billion a year earlier, but the adjusted number increased
to 16.6 billion, Eurostat data showed on Tuesday.
    The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said unadjusted euro zone exports to the rest of the world rose 5.6
percent year on year in August and imports were 8.4 percent higher.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings and measured month-on-month, exports rose 2.1 percent in August against July while
imports were flat.
    August marks the third month of U.S. tariffs against steel and aluminium produced in Europe, but EU exports of raw
materials actually rose in the first eight months of the year against the same period of 2017 by 3.0 percent. 
    Also the overall trade surplus between the 28 countries making up the European Union and the United States rose in the
first eight months of 2018 to 89.9 billion euros from 74.7 billion euros in the same period of 2017.
    A more detailed breakdown was not available.
    
EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn €
          Flows            Aug 17   Aug 18    Growth   Jan-Aug 17  Jan-Aug 18  Growth
 Extra-EA19 exports          171.9    181.5      5.6%     1 439.9     1 501.1     4.3%
 Extra-EA19 imports          156.6    169.8      8.4%     1 299.5     1 371.4     5.5%
 Extra-EA19 trade balance     15.3     11.7                 140.4       129.6         
 Intra-EA19 trade            133.9    140.7      5.1%     1 211.8     1 286.9     6.2%
 EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn €
          Flows            Sep 17  Oct 17  Nov 17   Dec 17  Jan 18  Feb 18  Mar 18  Apr 18  May 18  Jun 18  Jul 18  Aug 18
 Extra-EA19 exports         184.9   181.0    188.7   192.0   190.3   184.0   186.4   187.3   187.9   191.2   189.2   193.1
 Extra-EA19 imports         161.3   163.4    168.5   169.2   170.9   166.0   167.3   169.4   171.3   174.6   176.6   176.5
 Extra-EA19 trade balance    23.6    17.5     20.2    22.8    19.4    18.0    19.1    17.8    16.7    16.6    12.6    16.6
 Intra-EA19 trade           154.4   155.5    158.9   160.8   160.5   158.1   159.3   161.6   160.3   164.3   164.0   163.2
 ($1 = 0.8629 euros)

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.