TABLE-Euro zone unadjusted trade surplus shrinks in August

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world, unadjusted for seasonal swings, shrank in August to 11.7 billion euros ($13.6 billion)from 15.3 billion a year earlier, but the adjusted number increased to 16.6 billion, Eurostat data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said unadjusted euro zone exports to the rest of the world rose 5.6 percent year on year in August and imports were 8.4 percent higher. Adjusted for seasonal swings and measured month-on-month, exports rose 2.1 percent in August against July while imports were flat. August marks the third month of U.S. tariffs against steel and aluminium produced in Europe, but EU exports of raw materials actually rose in the first eight months of the year against the same period of 2017 by 3.0 percent. Also the overall trade surplus between the 28 countries making up the European Union and the United States rose in the first eight months of 2018 to 89.9 billion euros from 74.7 billion euros in the same period of 2017. A more detailed breakdown was not available. EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Aug 17 Aug 18 Growth Jan-Aug 17 Jan-Aug 18 Growth Extra-EA19 exports 171.9 181.5 5.6% 1 439.9 1 501.1 4.3% Extra-EA19 imports 156.6 169.8 8.4% 1 299.5 1 371.4 5.5% Extra-EA19 trade balance 15.3 11.7 140.4 129.6 Intra-EA19 trade 133.9 140.7 5.1% 1 211.8 1 286.9 6.2% EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Sep 17 Oct 17 Nov 17 Dec 17 Jan 18 Feb 18 Mar 18 Apr 18 May 18 Jun 18 Jul 18 Aug 18 Extra-EA19 exports 184.9 181.0 188.7 192.0 190.3 184.0 186.4 187.3 187.9 191.2 189.2 193.1 Extra-EA19 imports 161.3 163.4 168.5 169.2 170.9 166.0 167.3 169.4 171.3 174.6 176.6 176.5 Extra-EA19 trade balance 23.6 17.5 20.2 22.8 19.4 18.0 19.1 17.8 16.7 16.6 12.6 16.6 Intra-EA19 trade 154.4 155.5 158.9 160.8 160.5 158.1 159.3 161.6 160.3 164.3 164.0 163.2 ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)