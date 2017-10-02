FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 pct in August
October 2, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 18 days ago

Euro zone unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed in the euro zone eased by 42,000 to 14.751 million in August against July, but the jobless rate remained at 9.1 percent, data from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to ease to 9.0 percent from 9.1 percent in July.

The unemployment rate eased in the euro zone’s biggest economy Germany to 3.6 percent in August from 3.7 percent in July. It also eased by 0.1 point in Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands. It rose by 0.1 point in France and 0.2 points in Austria. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

