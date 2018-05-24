FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian bond futures jump in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Italian government bond futures opened sharply higher on Thursday, in a sign that Italy’s bond market may be stabilising after more than a week of heavy selling on fears of a spendthrift government taking shape in Rome.

At 0615 GMT, Italian BTP futures were almost 80 ticks higher at 132.43. German Bund futures were down 11 ticks at 159.66.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday gave political novice Giuseppe Conte a mandate to lead the first government in Italy made up of anti-establishment parties that have vowed to shake up the European Union. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

