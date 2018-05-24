UPDATE 1-Italy's bond market wins respite but outlook uncertain

* Italy bond yields tumble

* Italian/German bond yield gap 7 bps tighter

* Core euro zone bond yields higher

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds more details, comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bond yields fell on Thursday, as the market won a respite from the political risks that have dealt investor sentiment a heavy blow over the past week.

On Wednesday, President Sergio Mattarella gave political novice Giuseppe Conte a mandate to lead the first government in Italy made up of anti-establishment parties, who have vowed to shake up the European Union and spend big.

Analysts said hopes that a eurosceptic will not become the next economy minister allowed Italian bonds to recover, although the market remained vulnerable to political developments.

The League has said it wants an 81-year-old eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona to take the position — a suggestion that had added to market alarm over where Italy might be heading .

But a source who has spoken to Mattarella about the eventual government line-up told Reuters the head of state was unhappy about having a eurosceptic as economy minister. And the president has veto power over ministerial appointments.

“The more important driver for markets is cabinet choices, especially the economy minister,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“It seems the market is taking on board that the choice for economy minister may not be as hard-line as feared, which is why we’re getting some reversal of yesterday’s moves. But the bigger picture is still unclear.”

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 2.36 percent, pulling back from Wednesday’s 14-month highs. The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap was 7 bps tighter at 183 bps.

The recovery in Italian bonds pushed down Spanish and Portuguese yields .

China continues to buy European debt and is a long-term investor in the euro, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday .

Other euro bond yields nudged higher - reclaiming some of the sharp falls seen on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected business activity data renewed concerns about the outlook and the European Central Bank’s plans to exit quantitative easing.

The ECB can still end its bond buying program later this year, two policymakers said on Wednesday.

German Bund yields were last up 1.5 bps at 0.52 percent , off Wednesday’s 5-week low.