Italy govt strengthened by EU Recovery Fund deal - economy minister

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the government and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had both been strengthened by the “historic” accord reached on Tuesday among EU leaders for a massive economic stimulus plan.

Italy will be a big beneficiary of the 750 billion euro ($858.60 billion) Recovery Fund, with Conte saying earlier that it would get 28% of the resources available in a mix of grants and loans that could “change the face of the country”.

Gualtieri told state television channel RAI 3 that Rome had been rewarded for its determined negotiating and “nobody would have believed” it could clinch such a favourable deal.

“The government comes out of this stronger and so does the leadership of the prime minister who played a decisive role,” Gualtieri said. ($1 = 0.8735 euros) (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Angelo Amante)