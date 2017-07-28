FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting
July 28, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 18 days ago

Eutelsat raises profit margin forecast after cost savings

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - French satellite operator Eutelsat raised its core profit margin target for the full-year 2018-19 and beyond on Friday citing cost cutting measures.

The company is now targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of more than 77 percent from the earlier forecast of heading towards this.

Eutelsat reported 2016/2017 core operating margin up 0.5 points at 76.7 percent, in line with its guidance, helped by its cost saving programme, a lower level of bad debt and portfolio rationalization.

Annual revenues were down 2.2 percent on a like-for-like basis at 1.48 billion euros.

Eutelsat also proposed a dividend of 1.21 euros per share, up 10 percent from 1.10 euros for the prior fiscal year, adding it retained a commitment to a stable to progressive dividend. (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Alexander Smith)

