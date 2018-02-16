FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in 16 hours

Eutelsat H1 core earnings weighed down by slowing video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French satellite operator Eutelsat reported on Friday a drop of 7.4 percent in first-half core profit (EBITDA), weighed down by continuous slowing demand in its video division.

Its core business, video application, showed a 1.2 percent like-for-like decline in the first-half.

The company reported EBITDA of 544.6 million euros ($682.71 million) on revenue of 696.6 million euros.

Eutelsat confirmed its target for core profit margin of over 76 percent for fiscal year 2017/2018. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

