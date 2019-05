May 14 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat on Tuesday reported a 3 percent drop in nine-month revenue from operating activities.

The group’s third-quarter total revenue was up 0.7 percent at 337 million euros ($377.6 million), Eutelsat said. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia Editing by David Goodman)