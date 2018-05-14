Eutelsat third quarter revenue misses expectations

May 14 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat reported on Monday third quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations, as the company recorded a decline in all its activities, except for its core video segment which met expectations.

The French company reported revenues of 337.4 million euros ($404 million), missing by 3 percent the 348 million euros expected on average in a company circulated poll.

Press Release : bit.ly/2KYDOTC