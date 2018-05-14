FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 2 hours

Eutelsat third quarter revenue misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat reported on Monday third quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations, as the company recorded a decline in all its activities, except for its core video segment which met expectations.

The French company reported revenues of 337.4 million euros ($404 million), missing by 3 percent the 348 million euros expected on average in a company circulated poll.

Press Release : bit.ly/2KYDOTC

$1 = 0.8351 euros Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.