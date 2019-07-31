Eutelsat's 2019 revenue falls amid operating environment pressure

July 31 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat reported on Wednesday lower full-year revenue as the operating environment affected its core businesses.

Eutelsat said it expected the top line of its Professional Video and Fixed Data units to remain under pressure in fiscal year 2019/2020.

The company reported full-year revenue for operating activities of 1.28 billion euros ($1.4 billion), falling 3.1% year-on-year against a 3% decline expected in guidance provided in May.