France's Eutelsat FY revenue beats estimate on one-off gains

Aug 1 (Reuters) - French satellite operator Eutelsat on Wednesday posted better-than-expected full-year revenue, boosted by gains from one-off items including termination fees and currency hedging.

The company reported full-year revenue of 1.41 billion euros ($1.65 billion), down 4.7 percent on year. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average expected a revenue of 1.39 billion euros.

The company confirmed revenue guidance and raised its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin guidance to over 78 percent for 2018-19.