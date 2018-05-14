FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Internet of Things
May 14, 2018 / 6:13 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Eutelsat says could fall short of full-year revenue target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds outlook, details)

May 14 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat reported third-quarter revenues below expectations on Monday and warned that its full-year revenues might decline by as much as 3.5 percent if certain one-off revenues didn’t materialise in the fourth quarter.

Its “other revenues” segment, composed of non-recurring revenue such as consulting fees and currency hedging, dropped 98.7 percent year-on-year to 0.1 million euros ($120,000) in the third quarter, Eutelsat said.

“We are working on a handful of active ‘Other Revenues’ opportunities in the pipeline which would enable us to land at the low end of our full-year total revenues objective of minus 1 to minus 2 percent,” CEO Rodolphe Belmer said in a statement.

“However, in the event that none of these ‘Other Revenues’ materialise in the fourth quarter, the decline in revenues could be up to c. -3.5 percent. This has no impact on our other objectives for the current and following two years which are fully confirmed,” he said.

The company reported third-quarter revenues of 337.4 million euros ($404 million), missing by 3 percent the 348 million euros expected on average in a company circulated poll, as it recorded a decline in all activities, except for its core video segment which met expectations with a nearly flat like-for-like change.

The satellite service sector faces structural challenges over the role of satellite delivery, relative to streaming media offering customers content over the Internet.

Press Release : bit.ly/2L1BQlh ($1 = 0.8373 euros) (Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier; Editing by Mark Potter and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.