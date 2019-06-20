UPDATE 4-Taiwan's Eva Airways cancels some international flights due to strike

* Flights to Chicago, Paris among cancellations

* Flight attendants failed to reach pay deal - report

* Carrier known for its Hello Kitty livery jets

* Transport ministry asking rival airlines, military for aid (Adds company’s statement in para 5, 6)

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Eva Airways Corp began cancelling international flights after its flight attendants went on strike on Thursday afternoon, having failed to reach a pay agreement with the airline’s management.

Eva Air’s website showed that flights from Taipei to Chicago, Paris, Seoul and Hong Kong were among the first to be cancelled. The airline said further updates would be made later. “We are doing our best to return service to our regular schedule as quickly as possible,” Eva Air said.

In a separate statement, the airline said: “The ambush strike has had a great impact on and caused great inconvenience to innocent passengers, employees and related tourism operators.”

It did not say how many flights were cancelled or comment on possible losses for the company, but said it was making its best efforts to minimise disruption for customers.

The flight attendants’ impending strike was first reported by Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.

Taiwan’s transport ministry said in a statement that it has asked multiple parties, including rival carrier China Airlines Ltd, bus companies and the military, to coordinate to minimise the impact of the action.

Airports across the island were also ordered to be ready to handle delayed passengers.

Eva Air, best known internationally for the Hello Kitty livery on some of its jets, operates flights to many destinations around Asia as well as to North America and Europe.

The carrier said its Hello Kitty jets, service and meal items would not be available during the strike due to the need for frequent changes to its fleet.

Pilots at China Airlines went on strike in February, leading to 122 flight cancellations and T$220 million ($7.09 million) in lost revenue.