Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it had paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) to buy Evans Cycles after it fell into administration.

Sports Direct, which plans to keep half of Evans’ 62 stores open, also said about 2 million pounds of the acquisition price was used to fund Evans Cycles’ October payroll. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)