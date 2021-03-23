The change of regime in the White House has prompted some major US companies to unexpectedly pin green colours to the mast, including American’s most greenhouse gas polluting oil major, Exxon Mobil.

GM zooms ahead in decarbonisation race, but how green is it under the hood?

But for breathtaking ambition it was hard to beat GM. Within a week of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the world’s fifth biggest selling car maker unveiled a plan to become carbon neutral by 2040, and set a deadline of 2035 to sell only electric cars – something no other incumbent car company has done, though Toyota and Volkswagen have plans to invest billions into electric and hydrogen technology.

GM’s move set off a series of copy-cat announcements, with Jaguar Land Rover in February saying it would launch EV versions of its entire Jaguar and Land Rover line up by 2030, followed quickly by Ford, which set a 2030 date for its passenger vehicle line-up to be EV in Europe, where automakers face new regulations to ban new sales of internal combustion vehicles as early as 2030.

But how confident can we be that GM’s green new paint job means something has fundamentally changed under the hood?

After all, just months ago, GM was one of several car companies still publicly aligned with the Trump administration’s climate plans, which sought to undermine California’s right to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035.

It is certainly the case that GM is a relative newbie to the global EV race. Signal Climate Analytics, Reuters partner for measuring climate performance in carbon-intensive businesses, looked at 2019 data reported by the company and put it number 18 out of 27 in “climate impact maturity”, defined as how much a company is demonstrating commitment to decarbonise its products.

In 2020, however, GM passed several rivals to reach the middle of the auto sector pack, jumping to number 11 in overall maturity, as seen in the chart below, leaving Ford far behind at 19. So what happened?

Much of that improvement was due to the introduction of a new electric vehicle with partner SAIC, China’s largest automaker. The SAIC and GM joint venture sold more than 190,000 EVs in 2020, placing the joint venture second only to Tesla in global EV sales.

But GM, which has committed to spending $27bn on electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025, had already begun to transform its business last year. In March it announced that it was developing a new battery technology called Ultium that will have more range, and be cheaper than Tesla through using 70% less cobalt,.

The batteries will be made at a new $2bn plant in Ohio, creating more than 1,100 jobs, and qualifying GM, along with Ford and Tesla, to benefit from Biden’s announcement that the federal government’s fleet of 650,000 vehicles will convert to American-made EVs.

GM last year spun out a new company, called BrightDrop, which focuses on electric delivery vehicles.

Still, the fact that GM’s EV flagship will be the world’s first all-electric Hummer points to a big blind spot of much of the car industry when it comes to decarbonisation.

As Signal, under its previous name Constellation Research, identified in research last year for Reuters, over the last decade the auto sector has “truckified”, particularly in the world’s second-largest market, the US, when demand for bigger gas-guzzling SUVs and trucks continues to rise as demand for passenger cars declines.

The attached chart in the IEA’s 2019 World Energy Outlook shows the outsized impact of this trend on global CO2 emissions: with SUVs coming second highest, behind the power sector and ahead of heavy industry, in terms of change in CO2 emissions by source.

Philip Warburg of Boston University’s Institute for Sustainable Energy questions whether the US can meet its decarbonisation goals while continuing its love affair with super-sized vehicles, pointing out in a blog, “An electrified U.S. fleet dominated by oversized SUVs and pickups will consume substantially more energy than a leaner line of electric vehicles, making it much harder for clean electricity sources to edge out the gas and coal plants that still supply most of our electricity.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk dealt a blow to Tesla’s green credentials by purchasing $1.5bn in bitcoin, and announcing he would accept the cryptocurrency, which is cripplingly energy-intensive to “mine”, as payment from customers – an energy-hungry innovation that surely others will be encouraged to follow.

And it is not just energy consumption that is of concern, but vast amounts of resource-intensive metals like copper, lithium, aluminium and cobalt, whose mining is fraught with environmental and human rights risks.

Over the course of 2021 Reuters and Signal will be turning a spotlight on 250 of the world’s biggest CO2 emitters ‒ publicly traded companies that account for roughly one third of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions ‒ and ask they are doing to bring their operations in line with 1.5C pathway.

We will also be doing sectoral analyses, starting with the global auto sector, to better understand how companies that are making the biggest noise, like GM, are actually performing under the hood compared to their peers.

Signal’s analysis of the automobile sector takes into account more than 50 metrics, including a company’s willingness to report emissions and targets (disclosure), its market share in zero-emission vehicle sales, and whether its production plans are aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rises to “well below” 2C. SAIC and several other Chinese auto makers are in the process of being added to the auto sector ranking, and will appear on Reuters.com in our upcoming focus on the auto sector and the importance of the Chinese marketplace.

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest vehicle manufacturer, is the only automobile company to make the list of top 25 companies. Tim Nixon of Signal points out that the German automobile make still has to prove it can build EVs at scale. It has also led the field in ramping up sales of mid-to-large SUVs.

“Adding GM’s new commitment to decarbonized products, we see it continuing to climb the leadership ladder compared to sector peers, and perhaps even achieving alignment with the Paris Accord’s 2C goal, so long as they are able to meet their targets,” says Nixon.

As for Tesla, Nixon’s view is that “while it may be climate-relevant that Tesla is accepting currency which is produced through a carbon intensive process, the lack of comparable data on this kind of climate impact would make it difficult to apply to the quantitative model at this stage.”

So for now Tesla remains in pole position in Signal’s decarbonisation race-track.

But he points out that the target of keeping global temperatures to 2C is no longer sufficient, a shift in the goalposts that will be confirmed at the COP26 conference in Glasgow later this year, when countries will set more ambitious goals for the next five years.

“There is already a long way to travel for most firms, with an even longer and steeper road as policy adjusts to a 1.5C target.”