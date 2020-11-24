Insurance already seen most of its COVID-19 losses- Beazley boss

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The insurance industry has likely already absorbed the bulk of its losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the chief executive of Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley said on Tuesday.

“We hope that the COVID-19 claims are generally behind us. There may be some liability claims coming out of COVID-19 which will take a while to mature, that will happen over a number of years rather than instantly,” Andrew Horton said at the Reuters Events Future of Insurance Europe conference.