UPDATE 1-EIOPA says too early to lift insurers' dividend ban

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s insurance watchdog believes it is too early to change its guidance on the suspension of dividends for the industry, an official said on Wednesday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) recommended in April that insurers temporarily suspend dividends, bonuses and share buybacks until the financial and economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

Banking regulators issued lenders with similar recommendations, which are now being reviewed by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Dimitris Zafeiris, EIOPA’s head of risk and financial stability, said the organisation was closely monitoring risks but that it was too early to lift its guidance for a ban.

“It’s not business as usual,” Zafeiris told the Reuters Events Future of Insurance Europe conference.

Only a stable and solvent insurance sector can help the economy recover from COVID-19 and nobody knows what the exact fallout from the crisis will be once emergency public relief measures have ended, he said.

“We do have a lot of uncertainties in front of us and we keep on monitoring them,” Zafeiris said.

“If the situation improves, we may need to change our view.”

Germany’s BaFin regulator decided not to apply EIOPA’s recommendation and allowed insurer Allianz to pay a dividend. Insurers in other EU countries have also made payouts to shareholders.

BaFin President Felix Hufeld said banning distributions can’t be a tool for an extended period of time and he would adopt a pragmatic approach when discussing dividends with insurers in Germany.

“That is exactly the kind of dialogue we are engaging in,” Hufeld said.

If the balance sheets of individual insurers are strong enough even to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, then it won’t in a “blanket way” prevent any kind of payouts.

“We are trying...to be prudent in the way we apply it, there is no black or white situation,” Hufeld said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, Carolyn Cohn and Tom Sims; editing by Carolyn Cohn, Kirsten Donovan)