FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 23, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Evercore names senior managing director for investment banking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Investment bank Evercore Inc on Monday said Wilco Faessen will join the company’s Investment Banking business in June as a senior managing director in its advisory practice.

Faessen, in partnership with Adam Taetle, will lead the company’s Global Consumer and Retail Group. He will be based in New York.

He will join from Barclays where most recently he was a managing director in Barclays’ Global Consumer Retail Group, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.