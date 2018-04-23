MOVES-Evercore names senior managing director for investment banking business

April 23 (Reuters) - Investment bank Evercore Inc on Monday said Wilco Faessen will join the company’s Investment Banking business in June as a senior managing director in its advisory practice.

Faessen, in partnership with Adam Taetle, will lead the company’s Global Consumer and Retail Group. He will be based in New York.

He will join from Barclays where most recently he was a managing director in Barclays’ Global Consumer Retail Group, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)