China's Evergrande Health aims to make up to 1 mln electric cars in 3 yrs

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Health said on Friday it aims to produce 500,000 to 1 million electric vehicles in three years.

The company made the announcement at an earnings conference.

Its parent company, property developer China Evergrande Group, said earlier this week it will start producing its first electric vehicles in June as part of a goal to become the world’s largest new energy vehicle (NEV) company within the next three to five years. (Reporting by Forina Fu and Shellin Li; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)