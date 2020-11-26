Evergrande Property Services Hong Kong IPO priced at HK$8.8/ share - sources

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services Group’s initial public offering in Hong Kong has raised HK$14.3 billion ($1.84 billion), with stock sold at $HK8.80, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Half the funds raised will go to the company with the other half earmarked for its debt-laden parent China Evergrande Group .

The company declined to comment. ($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)