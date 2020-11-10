Eversheds Sutherland chases Chicago growth with another M&A arrival

Eversheds Sutherland is adding Theodore Cominos Jr. as a partner in its M&A and private capital teams in Chicago, the firm announced on Monday.

Cominos, who joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, is the third M&A partner to join the firm’s corporate practice in Chicago since the outpost launched last year. He follows Lance Phillips, who arrived in January from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and Stacey Kern, who joined Eversheds Sutherland from Greenberg Traurig in August 2019.

