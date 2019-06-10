Judge dismisses antitrust lawsuit against energy providers Eversource, Avangrid

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a proposed antitrust class action accusing Eversource Energy and Avangrid, two of New England’s largest energy providers, of manipulating pipeline capacity to inflate prices of natural gas and electricity.

Filed in 2018 by New Hampshire energy marketer PNE Energy, the antitrust lawsuit said the two companies tied up natural gas capacity on New England’s main pipeline, the Algonquin, in a deliberate bid to drive natural gas and wholesale electricity prices higher, hurting competitors. But in a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said the natural gas prices the defendants allegedly manipulated were federally regulated and could not be interfered with by the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XDxDdu