May 23 (Reuters) - Payment processor EVO Payments Inc’s shares rose as much as 26 percent to $20.18 in its market debut on Wednesday.

Shares opened at $20.05, above its initial public offering price of $16.

The offering of 14 million Class A shares by EVO Payments and selling stockholders raised $224 million, after being priced at the upper-end of its projected range. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)