Dec 17 (Reuters) - Evofem Biosciences Inc said on Monday its hormone-free birth control gel met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said it plans to resubmit the marketing application for Amphora in the second quarter next year and approval could make it the first non-hormonal birth control vaginal gel. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)