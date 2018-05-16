FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-FDA declines to approve Evolus Inc's rival treatment to Botox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “Wednesday” from “Tuesday” in paragraph 1)

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Wednesday declined to approve Evolus Inc’s rival product to Allergan Plc’s Botox, citing certain deficiencies related to its potential treatment for frown lines.

The deficiencies cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were isolated to items related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls processes, the company said.

No deficiencies were related to clinical or non-clinical matters, it added. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

