Evolution Gaming Q1 core earnings beat estimates

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group AB reported a 150% jump in first-quarter core earnings, beating market estimates, as the pandemic boosted demand for online casino games, particularly in Asia and the United States.

Evolution Gaming, which develops and licenses casino games such as online slot machines and roulette games, said quarterly EBITDA rose to 160.1 million euros ($193.27 million) from 64.1 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 144.3 million euros, according to Refinitiv estimates. ($1 = 0.8284 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)