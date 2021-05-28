Evonik to extend CEO contract until 2027 - sources

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals company Evonik will extend the contract of its Chief Executive Christian Kullmann until 2027, people familiar with matter told Reuters.

Kullmann, whose contract is expiring in May 2022, was Evonik’s chief strategy officer before becoming the CEO in 2017. He has made the Essen-based firm more profitable through large acquisitions and divesting less underperforming units. (Reporting by Matthias Inveradi Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)