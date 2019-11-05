CORRECTED-Germany's Evonik Q3 core profit falls on gloomy economy

(Removes erroneous reference to specified outlook)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Tuesday reported a 6% drop in its third-quarter adjusted core profit, citing global economic slowdown.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, dropped to 543 million euros ($604 million), but slightly above the average estimate of 537 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Evonik confirmed its full-year outlook of adjusted EBITDA to at least reach last year’s level of 2.15 billion euros, excluding its methacrylates unit, the maker of plastics for clear acrylic sheet it sold to buyout group Advent in August.