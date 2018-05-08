Evonik Q1 earnings up on personal care products, feed additives

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik reported a 14 percent gain in quarterly adjusted core earnings on strong demand for ingredients that go into personal care products and as prices for animal feed additives stabilised.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted for one-offs rose to 679 million euros ($809 million), ahead of an average analyst forecast of 657 million posted on the company’s website.

In a statement on Tuesday, Evonik said it was still targeting adjusted group EBITDA for 2018 of 2.4 to 2.6 billion euros, up from 2.36 billion last year.