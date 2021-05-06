UPDATE 1-Evonik Q1 core profit beats estimates on higher global demand, prices

(Add detail, background)

May 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly core profit, citing a pick-up in demand across its key markets and higher selling prices.

The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15% to 588 million euros ($705.66 million) in the first quarter, above analysts’ forecast of 560 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Evonik, whose products are used in items from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, is in the middle of a strategic shift towards higher margin specialty chemicals businesses that has helped it to navigate the COVID-19 crisis so far.

“A really good start has made us more optimistic for the year as a whole,” Chief Executive Christian Kullmann said in a statement. He added the earnings, which were also above 2019 level, showed that the growth strategy was working.

The Essen-based group raised the lower end of its 2021 core profit outlook range and now expects to report full-year EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, compared to earlier forecast of 2.0 billion to 2.3 billion euros.

Evonik’s shares have risen 11% this year and are currently trading above pre-pandemic levels, outperforming German peers Lanxess and BASF and Dutch rival DSM .

In March, German chemical industry body VCI said it expected production in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to increase by 3% in 2021 while revenues would likely grow by 5%.

Germany is Europe’s largest chemical producing nation.