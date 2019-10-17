Eagle permit lawsuit over rule vexing wind industry settled

A coalition of renewable energy companies and electric utilities and the U.S. Department of the Interior have settled a lawsuit that challenged a government regulation requiring power projects such as wind farms to seek permits for unintentionally harming protected eagles.

In a settlement filed Wednesday by the Energy and Wildlife Action Coalition (EWAC) and the DOI’s Fish and Wildlife Service in federal court in Washington, D.C., the wildlife service agreed to amend the rule by Aug. 31, 2022 at the latest or withdraw the regulation altogether.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35HFBGY