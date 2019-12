FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French private equity group Ardian has become the new anchor shareholder of German regional utility EWE by acquiring a 26% stake that was up for sale, the energy company said on Friday.

Sources had told Reuters last month that Ardian was the leading bidder, trumping a rival offer from a tie-up of Macquarie and Allianz. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Riham Alkousaa)