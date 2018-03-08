FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 8, 2018 / 10:39 PM / in 13 hours

Checking account screening company hit with proposed class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Early Warning Services, a checking account screening company owned by some of the country’s largest banks, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of failing to provide consumers with complete copies of the reports it keeps on them in violation of federal law.

Filed on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit is seeking damages for as many as thousands of consumers who may have had trouble getting complete copies of their files from the screening company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hj5AYe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.