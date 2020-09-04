Ex-Deerfield analysts ask Supreme Court to axe insider trading convictions

Two former analysts at hedge fund Deerfield Management asked the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to overturn their insider trading convictions, saying the case expanded federal criminal law and caused uncertainty in the markets and beyond.

Robert Olan and Theodore Huber urged the court in a petition filed Friday to reverse the split 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals decision that upheld their convictions. The two men were convicted in New York in May 2018 for trading health care company stocks based on non-public information about pending changes to Medicare reimbursement rates.

