Ex-Unix developer can sue IBM for misappropriation: 10th Circuit

A defunct Utah-based software company has enough evidence to take its information misappropriation case against IBM to trial, a federal appeals court held on Monday in a lawsuit that was filed nearly 15 years ago.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived The SCO Group’s claims that IBM used a contractual arrangement to misappropriate its source code for a state-of-the-art Unix operating system back in 2001.

