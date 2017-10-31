FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Unix developer can sue IBM for misappropriation: 10th Circuit
October 31, 2017 / 12:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-Unix developer can sue IBM for misappropriation: 10th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A defunct Utah-based software company has enough evidence to take its information misappropriation case against IBM to trial, a federal appeals court held on Monday in a lawsuit that was filed nearly 15 years ago.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived The SCO Group’s claims that IBM used a contractual arrangement to misappropriate its source code for a state-of-the-art Unix operating system back in 2001.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iOiIxP

