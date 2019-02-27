UPDATE 2-CME Group restarts Globex platform after halt on technical issues

(Re-leads with re-start of trading)

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator CME Group said on Wednesday operations on its CME Globex platform had returned to normal after it had to halt all trading due to technical issues.

A company official in Singapore said all operations had returned to normal between 0330 and 0400 GMT.

The exchange had previously said via Twitter that all CME Globex markets have been halted due to technical issues.

Bursa Malaysia, which operates on CME Globex, told Reuters that trading had resumed at 0330 GMT as the technical issues had been resolved, adding that its afternoon session was expected to operate normally.

CME is one of the world’s biggest derivatives exchanges, including for futures and options products based on equities, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals. (Reporting by Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)