Challenge to Trump ‘2 for 1’ order narrowly survives dismissal

Consumer, environmental and labor groups have “plausibly” alleged that some of their members will be harmed by President Trump’s “1 in, 2 out” order, which requires agencies to remove two regulations for every one they adopt, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., denied the government’s motion to dismiss the action filed by Public Citizen, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Communications Workers of America AFL-CIO, who claim that the order will “block or force the repeal of regulations needed to protect health, safety, and the environment, across a broad range of topics – from automobile safety, to occupational health, to air pollution, to endangered species.”

