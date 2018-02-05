Exelon Corp expected to post earnings of 60 cents a share - summary

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Exelon Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to report a 2.1 percent increase in revenue to $8.22 billion from $8.05 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 9 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Exelon Corp is for earnings of 60 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 44 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for Exelon at 0.07 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 1.97 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Exelon Corp belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.