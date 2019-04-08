Mass. reaches $5.5 mln settlement with Exeter over subprime auto loans

Massachusetts has reached a $5.5 million settlement with Irving, Texas-based Exeter Finance for its role in allegedly financing auto loans for car buyers who could not afford to repay them, the state’s Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Monday.

Extending loans with no basis for believing that borrowers would be able to repay them is a violation of Massachusetts’ consumer protection law, Healey said in a statement. Exeter also mishandled servicing and collection activities in violation of Massachusetts debt collection regulations, Healey said.

