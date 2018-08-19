Bob Mackie designs, including Cher outfits, to hit auction block

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - From Cher’s colourful caped outfit for the 1974 Oscars to a coral gown and bolero worn by Carol Burnett on her television show, creations by fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie will be up for grabs this November at a Los Angeles auction.

The 79-year-old, who has dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment, will preview a selection of his gowns, jumpsuits and costumes on a transatlantic cruise to New York which sets sail from Southampton on Sunday, during which Mackie will also talk about his work.

“We’re going to talk and answer questions and auction off...a sketch everyday, and usually they’re drawings of a star in a costume that I designed,” the Emmy-award winning designer told Reuters of the cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ship.

Items offered for sale include a black gown worn by Lauren Bacall, a pink satin dress worn Julia Louis–Dreyfus and several ensembles created for pop star Cher, with whom Mackie has collaborated for several decades.

These include a marigold jumpsuit and spaghetti strapped gown the singer wore for “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” in the early 1970s. Each are estimated in the $3,000 - $5,000 range.

There are also custom-made outfits worn by actress Raquel Welch and rock star Tina Turner on sale.

“When you do thousands you don’t have favourites,” Mackie said when asked if he had a preferred creation.

“I could say they are like my children, I love them all, but they’re not and I don’t love them all.”

Julien’s Auctions will hold the “Property from the collection of Bob Mackie” sale on Nov. 17. (Reporting By Saskia O’Donoghue; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)