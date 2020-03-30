Exor to invest $200 million for 9% of U.S. Via Transportation

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said on Monday it had agreed to invest $200 million to buy a 8.87% stake in U.S.-based shared mobility company Via Transportation, in what would be the firm’s first step into the tech industry.

“At this uniquely challenging moment, it is more important than ever to work creatively for a more sustainable future beyond these difficult days,” Exor Chairman and Chief Executive John Elkann said in a statement.

The transaction, which is subject to antitrust approval, is expected to close in the second quarter, the company added.