Littler Mendelson’s UK arm, GQ|Littler, has planted a flag in Dublin, Ireland, marking the labor and employment giant’s first new office in 2021 after a busy year for international expansion.

The new office, whose launch was announced Tuesday, now gives the 1,600-lawyer firm a presence in 25 countries.

