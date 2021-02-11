Expedia posts quarterly loss as pandemic pains linger

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the online travel agency’s bookings were dented by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and renewed restrictions.

Net loss attributable to the company was $412 million, or $2.89 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $76 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.