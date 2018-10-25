FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Expedia profit rises 49 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as an improving global economy boosted travel demand, driving more customers to the company’s travel booking websites.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $525 million, or $3.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $352 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.28 billion from $2.97 billion. bit.ly/2z7ybNI (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

