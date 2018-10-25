Expedia profit rises 49 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as an improving global economy boosted travel demand, driving more customers to the company’s travel booking websites.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $525 million, or $3.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $352 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.28 billion from $2.97 billion. bit.ly/2z7ybNI (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)