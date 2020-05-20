Company News
May 20, 2020 / 8:17 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Expedia posts bigger quarterly loss as pandemic impact takes toll

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Online agent Expedia Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic decimated travel demand and kept people under government-mandated lockdowns.

As a result of the impact from COVID-19, the company incurred an intangible asset impairment charge of $121 million and a goodwill impairment charge of $765 million in the first quarter.

Net loss attributable to Expedia was $1.30 billion, or $9.24 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $103 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15.3% to $2.21 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

