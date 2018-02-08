Expedia quarterly profit falls 30 pct as costs climb

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 30.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher marketing expenses.

Net income attributable to Expedia declined to $55.2 million, or 35 cents per share, from $79.5 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2EcS9rE)

The company’s revenue rose to $2.32 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $2.09 billion a year earlier.

Expedia’s shares fell 12.9 percent to $107.10 in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)