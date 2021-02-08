Experian says investigating if involved in Brazil data breach

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Credit data firm Experian said on Monday it was continuing to investigate whether the personal data of millions of Brazilian people that was found to be illegally offered for sale online could be connected with its Brazilian business Serasa.

Media reports in Brazil said cybersecurity researchers discovered in January that the personal data of up to 223 million people may have been leaked and offered for sale online, but it is not clear where the data came from.

UK-listed Experian, the world’s largest credit data group, said so far it had found that the data offered for sale included photographs, social security details, vehicle registrations and social media login details, which Serasa does not collect or hold.

“In spite of exhaustive investigations to date there is no evidence that our technology systems have been compromised,” the company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)