Experian not required to respond to credit repair bureaus - 9th Circuit

Credit bureau Experian Information Solutions did not violate federal law by failing to investigate information in a consumer’s credit report because the request to investigate came from a credit repair company and not the consumer, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) requires credit bureaus to investigate disputed items only if notified directly by a consumer. In this case, the notification came from Go Clean Credit, a credit repair organization the consumer had hired, the panel said.

