Westlaw News
July 24, 2019 / 11:47 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Experian not required to respond to credit repair bureaus - 9th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit bureau Experian Information Solutions did not violate federal law by failing to investigate information in a consumer’s credit report because the request to investigate came from a credit repair company and not the consumer, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) requires credit bureaus to investigate disputed items only if notified directly by a consumer. In this case, the notification came from Go Clean Credit, a credit repair organization the consumer had hired, the panel said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32JTO4V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below