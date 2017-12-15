FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit says Experian's credit disclosures to consumers faulty

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit bureau Experian has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by deliberately reporting faulty information when consumers asked to see copies of their credit files.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in San Jose, California, the lawsuit said Experian reported the defunct Advanta Bank as a creditor on consumers’ credit files, failing to disclose that it had been seized by regulators and its accounts turned over to CardWorks Servicing. The lawsuit said tens of thousands of consumers received incorrect information from Experian, hampering their efforts to check their credit files and correct errors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yzddVT

