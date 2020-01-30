FCRA blocks Experian from countersuing plaintiff – 7th Circuit

Experian Information Systems’ counterclaim against a plaintiff who filed a potential class action under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) failed on Tuesday as a federal appeals court ruled that Experian is not in the “zone of interest” the FCRA is intended to protect.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Quentin Crabtree’s lawsuit against Experian as well as Experian’s countersuit, which accused Crabtree of obtaining credit information for an unauthorized purpose – specifically, to use in the litigation.

